Clear

Driver injured after semi overturns on I-29 in Platte County

A 57-year-old man was injured after the semi-truck he was driving overturned on the side of I-29 in Platte County early Friday morning.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 11:52 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A 57-year-old man was injured after the semi-truck he was driving overturned on the side of I-29 in Platte County early Friday morning.

The crash happening on I-29 at the 23.8 mile marker, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say just after 5:00 a.m., Mark Curtis was driving a semi-truck southbound on I-29 when he served to avoid striking another vehicle. The semi-truck then ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Curtis was taken to St. Luke's Northland Hospital in Kansas City with moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. On Friday, we will be watching for the potential for a few storms to be on the strong-side with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events