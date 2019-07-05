Driver injured after semi overturns on I-29 in Platte County

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A 57-year-old man was injured after the semi-truck he was driving overturned on the side of I-29 in Platte County early Friday morning.
The crash happening on I-29 at the 23.8 mile marker, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say just after 5:00 a.m., Mark Curtis was driving a semi-truck southbound on I-29 when he served to avoid striking another vehicle. The semi-truck then ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Curtis was taken to St. Luke's Northland Hospital in Kansas City with moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
