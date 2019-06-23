Clear

Driver injured after semi swerves, strikes tree, and catches fire in Daviess County

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) One man was taken to the hospital after a singe-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Daviess County on I-35 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Osman Ali of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was driving a semi-truck southbound on I-35 north of Winston when he swerved to avoid an object in the roadway. The semi-truck then traveled off the west side of the road, struck a tree, and caught fire after impact. The crash happening around 12:16 p.m. Sunday.

Ali was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center by ambulance with moderate injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, KAW Fire Department, Daviess County EMS, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

After morning rain, Sunday ended up being a nice day with a few peaks of sunshine. For the rest of the night, expect a few isolated showers to move through up until about midnight. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 60s by morning.
