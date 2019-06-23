Driver injured after semi swerves, strikes tree, and catches fire in Daviess County

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) One man was taken to the hospital after a singe-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Daviess County on I-35 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Osman Ali of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was driving a semi-truck southbound on I-35 north of Winston when he swerved to avoid an object in the roadway. The semi-truck then traveled off the west side of the road, struck a tree, and caught fire after impact. The crash happening around 12:16 p.m. Sunday.

Ali was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center by ambulance with moderate injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, KAW Fire Department, Daviess County EMS, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.