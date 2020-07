(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29 just north of St. Joseph.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. when 74-year-old James Gossett drove north onto the southbound lanes.

The wrong-way Chevy Blazer collided with a semi-truck as it swerved to get out of the way. The Blazer overturned and landed on its top. Gossett suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.