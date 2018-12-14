Clear

Driver killed in early morning crash identified

Police said Anthony Wilkinson, 49, died when the mini-van he was driving hit a tree.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have identified a driver killed in a crash early Friday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on the 2600 block of Felix Street.

Police said three people were in the vehicle. At the time of the crash, officers said one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police said no one was wearing a seat belt.

