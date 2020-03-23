Driver killed in officer-involved shooting identified

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A driver was fatally shot by deputies in Livingston County after a traffic stop Wednesday evening has been identified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kyle Eichler, 33, of Chillicothe, was shot and killed after deputies stopped a vehicle in Wheeling.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said deputies experienced problems with Eichler during the stop and was shot by a deputy. No other details have been released.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on administrative leave.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.