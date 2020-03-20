Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in Livingston County

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A driver was fatally shot by deputies in Livingston County after a traffic stop Wednesday evening, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said deputies stopped a vehicle in Wheeling when officers experienced problems with the driver. During the incident a deputy shot the driver. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A deputy was also treated at the hospital and later released.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on adminstrative leave. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now handling the investigation.

