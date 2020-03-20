Clear
Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in Livingston County

Authorities said deputies stopped a vehicle in Wheeling when officers experienced problems with the driver.

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A driver was fatally shot by deputies in Livingston County after a traffic stop Wednesday evening, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said deputies stopped a vehicle in Wheeling when officers experienced problems with the driver. During the incident a deputy shot the driver. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A deputy was also treated at the hospital and later released. 

The deputy involved in the shooting is on adminstrative leave. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
