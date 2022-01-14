Driver killed, one arrested following head-on collision on Belt Hwy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was killed and another arrested following a head-on collision in the 1500 block of S Belt Hwy Friday evening.

Police responded to the area around 8 p.m., they said a white truck and a Jeep were heading in opposite directions when one vehicle crossed into the path of the other causing the collision.

The driver of the Jeep was fatally injured, the driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of being impaired behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Traffic along the S Belt Hwy was down to one lane as crews worked the scene.