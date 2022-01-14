Clear
Driver killed, one arrested following head-on collision on Belt Hwy

Police said an impaired driver hit and killed a driver Friday evening in the 1500 block of S Belt Hwy.

Posted: Jan 14, 2022 11:20 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2022 11:21 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was killed and another arrested following a head-on collision in the 1500 block of S Belt Hwy Friday evening.

Police responded to the area around 8 p.m., they said a white truck and a Jeep were heading in opposite directions when one vehicle crossed into the path of the other causing the collision.  

The driver of the Jeep was fatally injured, the driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of being impaired behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Traffic along the S Belt Hwy was down to one lane as crews worked the scene.

