(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 23-year-old St. Joseph man was seriously hurt following a crash Monday night on I-229.

First responders were called to a motorcycle accident around 9:55 p.m. on I-229 near the 9.6 mile marker.

Troopers said the crash happened when a motorcycle was hit from behind and overturned. Jerrard Poland was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the vehicle that struck Poland's motorcycle left the scene of the accident.