Driver of stolen vehicle flees deputies, crashes into business

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An out of control SUV crashed into a Southside business Sunday afternoon.

Those who work nearby said the whole ordeal unfolded quickly ending just as abruptly as it began,

"It happened in the blink of an eye," Lyndsi Lunn, a nearby worker said.

Police on the scene said the Sheriff’s Department first noticed the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer heading north on Lake Avenue after it was recently reported stolen, and when the sheriff’s deputy tried to pull that vehicle over, it took off at a high rate of speed.

Police said the sheriff's deputy did not engage in a chase but the driver continued to flee,

"I saw a speeding car come by almost taking out one of our customers," Lunn said.

Police said the vehicle lost control after failing to negotiate a right turn and crashed into a used appliance and furniture store.

"I turned back around and heard a loud crashing noise," Lunn said. "I had hoped no one got hurt."

The force of the crash damaged the front wall of the business, the driver of the stolen vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to the police.

Lake Avenue was closed to traffic for much of the afternoon as emergency crews worked the scene, an employee was inside the business that was struck by the SUV and was able to escape without injury.