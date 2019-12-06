Driver reaches speeds over 100 mph going wrong way on U.S. 36

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) No one was injured in a potentially dangerous incident on U.S. 36 Friday afternoon.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Stafford was nearly struck by a fast moving vehicle heading the wrong direction on the highway just west of Wheeling, Mo.

The vehicle continued heading east in the west bound lanes at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Stafford notified dispatch, followed the vehicle in the westbound lanes, and warned drivers of the wrong way driver. Meanwhile, other officers got into position to attempt to assist, according to a news release.

The suspect crossed over the median west of U.S. 65 and continued travelling at speeds well over 100 mph, authorities said.

Deputy Stafford ended the chase west of Utica after losing direct sight of the suspect.

Eventually, an unknown officer used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

East of Hamilton, Missouri State Highway Patrol clocked a vehicle at 108 mph that fit the suspect's vehicle description.

The sheriff's office was told there may have been controlled substance(s) involved.

Sheriff Steve Cox said his staff is collection information and will seek criminal charges in Livingston County, while Missouri State Highway Patrol and respective agencies are handling the situation in Dekalb County.

No name of the suspect has been released.