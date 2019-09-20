Driver refuses medical treatment after truck overturns on Highway 36

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A semi-truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 near I-229 in St. Joseph Friday morning.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a truck was merging onto Hwy. 36 from the Stockyards Expressway when the truck's cargo of scrap medal shifted causing the truck to overturn. The crash blocked eastbound lanes of Hwy. 36.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
The scene took a few hours to clear before traffic resumed to normal.
Police say no citations will be given to the driver.
