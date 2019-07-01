Police: driver ran red light, 2 people sent to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital on Monday evening after a driver ran a red light on the Belt Highway.
St. Joseph Police said a red Yukon was driving south on the Belt Highway when they ran a red light, and hit a black truck that was turning left onto the Belt Highway.
The accident happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Northridge Drive and the Belt Highway.
One person from each vehicle was sent to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The Yukon did have a couple of kids in the car, but it is unknown who was sent to the hospital.
The driver of the Yukon received a ticket for running the red light.
Southbound lanes of the Belt Highway around the Shoppes at North Village was closed for about an hour Monday evening while police worked the scene.
