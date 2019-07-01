Clear

Police: driver ran red light, 2 people sent to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital on Monday evening after a driver ran a red light on the Belt Highway.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital on Monday evening after a driver ran a red light on the Belt Highway.

St. Joseph Police said a red Yukon was driving south on the Belt Highway when they ran a red light, and hit a black truck that was turning left onto the Belt Highway.

The accident happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Northridge Drive and the Belt Highway.

One person from each vehicle was sent to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The Yukon did have a couple of kids in the car, but it is unknown who was sent to the hospital.

The driver of the Yukon received a ticket for running the red light.

Southbound lanes of the Belt Highway around the Shoppes at North Village was closed for about an hour Monday evening while police worked the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Our next chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events