Driver sentenced to 8 years in prison for deadly crash on Lovers Lane

Posted: May 4, 2020 9:12 AM
Updated: May 4, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced to eight years in prison for a crash on Lovers Lane that killed a woman.

Danille Grable, 36, was killed last September when the car she was riding in struck a tree.

Jeremy Livingston, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in February, apologized to Grable's family during his sentencing on Friday.

Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash

According to court documents, Livingston was driving the vehicle under the influence when he crashed into a tree near the intersection of 6th Ave. and Lovers Lane on September 23, 2019.

Buchanan County prosecutors said Livingston was driving between 69 and 76 mph on Lovers Lane. The speed limit is 25 mph.

"Another driver could hear him squealing his tires at every intersection..he did a burnout and accelerated very fast," prosecutors said.

According to the prosecutor's office, Livingston tested positive for alcohol and marijuana after the wreck.

Livingston's long history of driving violations also played a role in the sentencing according to the prosecutor's office.

Court documents show that Livingston has had a previous DWI conviction and other driving infractions.

