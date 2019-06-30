Clear

Police searching for driver involved in hit and run crash

A crash on 22nd and Faraon St. Sunday evening left one driver injured and took out a traffic pole.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 7:47 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One driver suffered minor injuries to the hand after a hit and run Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd and Faraon streets around 6 p.m. 
St. Joseph Police said a vehicle headed southbound on 22nd St. at a high rate of speed ran a red light and hit an SUV headed westbound on Faraon St. 

Witnesses on scene said the fleeing driver stopped briefly but left the scene before police and EMS arrived.

SPJD said they are searching for the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

"We're completing a report at this time, and if and when the subject that was driving the vehicle is identified we will take enforcement action at that time," Sean Tate, SJPD traffic division, said. 

SJPD did not have a description of the fleeing vehicle at the time of the accident. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
After a hot & humid summer day for your Saturday, expect more of the same for Sunday. It will once again be sunny with highs into the lower to middle 90s. With dew points into the 70s, it will make it feel like the lower 100s outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events