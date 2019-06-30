Police searching for driver involved in hit and run crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One driver suffered minor injuries to the hand after a hit and run Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd and Faraon streets around 6 p.m.

St. Joseph Police said a vehicle headed southbound on 22nd St. at a high rate of speed ran a red light and hit an SUV headed westbound on Faraon St.

Witnesses on scene said the fleeing driver stopped briefly but left the scene before police and EMS arrived.

SPJD said they are searching for the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

"We're completing a report at this time, and if and when the subject that was driving the vehicle is identified we will take enforcement action at that time," Sean Tate, SJPD traffic division, said.

SJPD did not have a description of the fleeing vehicle at the time of the accident.