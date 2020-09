(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A single-vehicle accident occurred on the northbound I-29 ramp to I-229 Thursday morning.

The incident occurred when a 65-year-old resident of St. Joseph lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

The driver sustained minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.

The ramp was closed for just over an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.