Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into 2 homes

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 10:42 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 10:47 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver may have suffered a medical issue Thursday morning that caused him to crash into two homes, according to St Joseph police.

Police said a man in his 20's was driving on Faraon around 7:30 a.m. when he suffered a medical issue and hit a car. His vehicle continued through a field and clipped a side of a home on the 300 block of Ryan's Way, before slamming into the side of a neighboring home, and landing in the garage.

Three people were inside the second home at the time of the crash but were not hurt.

The driver also escaped injury but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
