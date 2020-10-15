Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into 2 homes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver may have suffered a medical issue Thursday morning that caused him to crash into two homes, according to St Joseph police.

Police said a man in his 20's was driving on Faraon around 7:30 a.m. when he suffered a medical issue and hit a car. His vehicle continued through a field and clipped a side of a home on the 300 block of Ryan's Way, before slamming into the side of a neighboring home, and landing in the garage.

Three people were inside the second home at the time of the crash but were not hurt.

The driver also escaped injury but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.