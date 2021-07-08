Driver who crashed at gas station after firing shots at motel dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man who crashed at a St. Joseph gas station after firing shots at a motel has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

St. Joseph police officers were called out to a shots fired call at the America's Best Value Inn Hotel Wednesday evening. When they arrived, a man in an SUV left the scene and crashed into a pole at Speedy's Convenience Store on Frederick Avenue.

According to a police report, the man was involved in a dispute at the hotel and fired a shot into the ground. The gun was stuck under his leg when he drove away and went off while he was driving.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.