Driver who crashed at gas station after firing shots at motel dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 7:59 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 8:26 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man who crashed at a St. Joseph gas station after firing shots at a motel has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

St. Joseph police officers were called out to a shots fired call at the America's Best Value Inn Hotel Wednesday evening. When they arrived, a man in an SUV left the scene and crashed into a pole at Speedy's Convenience Store on Frederick Avenue.

According to a police report, the man was involved in a dispute at the hotel and fired a shot into the ground. The gun was stuck under his leg when he drove away and went off while he was driving.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Today will be a comfortable and sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to triple digits Friday afternoon. The vast majority of Friday will be dry, but late Friday night into Saturday showers and storms will move into the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. Thunderstorm chances will linger through Saturday with a few showers possible Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will start to warm up next week.
