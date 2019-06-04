Drivers concerned about tall grass obstructing traffic on roads in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Drivers have concerns over tall weeds and grass growing along a stretch of St. Joseph Avenue. One driver took to Facebook and said that the tall grass near Robidoux Middle School was obstructing traffic.

The driver then said that if the issue isn’t taken care of it could lead to a car wreck.

MoDOT’s Assistant District Engineer for the Northwest Region, Marty Liles, said they are definitely way behind on mowing this year.

He said throughout the 20 counties in the area, they’re behind on mowing everywhere due to heavy rain and flooding.

“Just getting the mowers out there we’ve had a couple of them get stuck and so we’ve had to back out of those areas and wait,” Liles said. “With that and the challenges with the flooding situation, we’ve really been focusing on just taking care of the damaged roads.”

Liles said the particular stretch of road is on the to-do list but the district’s list keeps getting longer.

“Memorial Day weekend and before, or right after, we try to have our major (roads) pretty much mowed up and then we go to work on our minors,” he said. “Right now we haven’t even had a chance to get to our major roads so we are way behind.”

MoDOT Crews have been diverted from routine duties to managing roads damaged by historic flooding statewide. A third of flooded roads in Missouri are located in the Northwest region, Liles said.

Flooded roads also create double the work for MoDOT crews. When flooding closed highways in northern Missouri, semi-trucks traffic was rerouted to small county roads. Repairs are now needed on both roads, Liles said.

If the weather stays nice and dry, MoDOT plans to send mowers out into St. Joseph.