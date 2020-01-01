Driver's dashcam captures wreck caused by impaired motorist

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office wants drivers in the county to be fully aware of the dangers of impaired driving after a driver's dashcam captured a wreck caused by an impaired motorist.

An ordinary drive turned dangerous in the blink of an eye on the evening of December 21st along State Hwy 116 just west of Plattsburg. The video shows a vehicle crossing the median of the 2-lane road and sideswiping a car in front of the driver with the dashcam before striking the vehicle.

After the collision, the car in front veers off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck was impaired at the time of the crash according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.

In 2019, sheriff's deputies said they’ve investigated 30 DWI related crashes in Clinton County, but unlike most cases, this particular incident was caught on video.

"It’s not very often that we get to see head-on collisions occur," Sgt. Joshua Smith, Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Smith said he found the video very troubling,

"What if there were kids inside of this car," He added.

Smith, along with the rest of the sheriff's department said they want this video to serve as a reminder for people to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired, they urge drivers to stop and think about the consequences.

The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested, while the driver of the car that was struck by the vehicle sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash.