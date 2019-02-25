Clear
Drivers in Belt Highway crash suffer minor injuries

A car crash sent a truck flying up on to a patch of grass near the Belt Bowl Monday afternoon.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A car crash sent a truck flying up on to a patch of grass near the Belt Bowl Monday afternoon.

The St. Joseph Police Department said the truck driver was heading South on the Belt Highway when a car attempted to cut across the lanes to get into the Belt Bowl parking lot. The truck driver smashed into the car and then landed on its side.

Police said the two drivers suffered minor injuries.

There are some precipitation chances midweek with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The best chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Highs throughout the workweek will be in the 30s.
