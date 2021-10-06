Drivers need to be aware of wildlife on the roadways

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the temperatures continue to drop, wildlife sightings are increasing.

The autumn season is the time of year deer, coyotes and other wildlife are more likely to be seen on the roadways.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H say this is the time of year that wildlife are out and moving around. Drivers need to be aware of the road and pay attention to possible animals in their path.

“You need to watch, especially at dusk and dawn, that’s where a lot of those deer will be crossing the roadways," said Corporal Dale Router of Troop H. "We see a lot of turkey doing the same thing nowadays.”

Cpl. Router said rural areas are more popular for wildlife to be spotted on the road, but urban streets will see deer sightings as well.

"There a lot of animals that run through the city streets and things of that nature," Router explained. "St. Joe is no exempt from that. They have the deer that are here in town and they will run out across the area if they’re spooked, trying to get from one place to the next, especially around parks and things of that nature.”

Dusk and dawn are the most popular times to spot wildlife on the road. Troop H explaining this is mating season for deer, so they are likely to be on the move. Crop season plays a role as well to scaring the animals.

“One of the biggest things that I think I see mostly when I’m on the road, is when you see the farmers out there and they’re taking the crops out of the field," said Router. "They’ll scare a lot of the wildlife out of the fields and across the roads.”

In a news release by the Missouri Department of Transportation, they stated that in a recent report from State Farm Insurance, Missouri ranks 1th in the country for potential deer collisions.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were 3,639 traffic crashes involving deer in 2020, resulting 348 injuries and five deaths. Most deer strikes occurred at dawn an dusk in October and November.

MoDot says do not jeopardize your safety to remove the animal in a high traffic area. Notify MoDoT at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).