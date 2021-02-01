Drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations result of new infusion treatment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One area hospital system feeling a little more optimistic as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

Fewer and fewer coronavirus patients are taking up hospital beds inside Mosaic Life Care. There's been a drop of 66 inpatients in a little over four weeks.

A huge sigh of relief for a stressed health care system that just back in October had to open a second floor for the overflow of COVID-19 patients.

While Mosaic staff and administrators credit surrounding masks mandates in helping decrease numbers, Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical officer, said this significant drop in hospital admissions is the result of a new infusion treatment preventing hospitalizations.

"This medication I believe has slowed many admissions or actually eliminated many of these admissions," said Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical Officer at Mosaic Life Care.

It's a monoclonal antibody treatment.

An one hour monitored infusion that's available to COVID-19 positive patients 65 and up or high-risk who have steady breathing. The treatment is given to patients on an outpatient basis, not inside the hospital.

The Mosaic health care system has two treatment options, Bamlanivimab and Regeneron.

Dr. Turner said this infusion treatment is a game changer in the fight against the coronavirus as it prevents the virus from progressing.

"What it does is it's inhibiting the virus' ability to replicate. It decreases your viral load, so you don't become as ill and progress to the illnesses that requires hospitalizations which is the phenomena and fluid leaking into your lungs because it's inhibiting the virus' ability to reproduce and then overwhelm you. That's what it's designed to do," said Dr. Turner.

The FDA granted an emergency use authorization for both infusions.

Dr. Turner said the health system began the treatments several weeks ago, which aligns with the drop in hospital admissions. He said the infusions have been well tolerated with few patients having adverse reactions. If there is a reaction, Dr. Turner said it's often dizziness where patients still return home the same day.

"Most folks are saying they feel great afterwards. Within 24 hours, they can really tell a big difference," said Dr. Turner.

The infusions are available for the entire Mosaic health care system- St. Joseph, Maryville and Albany.

Mosaic has given over 500 infusions to patients who meet criteria.