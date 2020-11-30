Drop in Covid-19 hospitalizations not enough to ease Mayor's concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As we cap off the thanksgiving holiday weekend, Mosaic Life Care is reporting a decrease in Covid-19 hospitalizations.

On Wednesday the hospital reported 82 in patients with Covid-19, as of Sunday that number sat at 63.

St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray said Sunday that he was pleased with the sudden trend, though he added that he's not ready to breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

"63 is still a very significant number," He said.

McMurray said the real hope lies in a vaccine, something he said could be coming to St. Joseph around the middle of December.

"Vaccinations could start before Christmas," McMurray said. "All of us could get vaccinated here in the next four to six months."

The news of a vaccine was also welcome to residents, one person said it will the best and easiest thing one can do to fight the virus.

"[Covid-19] is killing thousands and thousands of people," Whitney Rossiter, vaccine supporter said. "Why not just go get a vaccine and have it taken care of?"

As anticipation builds for the vaccine, McMurray is expressing thanks for people doing what they can to stop the spread.

"I hope that by doing that we can get these numbers down." He said.

Mayor McMurray said front line workers along with the sick and elderly will likely be first in line for the vaccine, he plans to meet with doctors from Mosaic on Monday for an update on the recent drop in cases.