Drought completely erased in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— As of the latest Drought Monitor report, Missouri is no longer experiencing any level of drought conditions. This comes just five months after the peak of last summer's drought.

The improvement in these numbers comes after rounds of precipitation that began in October and has been steady through the end of 2018 and into 2019. In those months, St. Joseph received 9.95 inches of precipitation.

The report released by the The National Drought Mitigation Center on Thursday shows the entire state out of any drought category—comparing this to just three months ago when nearly 32 percent of the state was experiencing some level of drought.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, this is the first time since May 30, 2017 that Missouri did not have any level of drought in the state.

At the drought's peak this past summer, a staggering 97.76 percent of the state was experiencing drought with 5.54 percent of the state in the highest level of drought, D4.

The good news also spreads to Kansas where no parts of the state are experiencing any drought.