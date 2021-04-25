Clear
Drug Tack Back Day returns to East Hills Mall

The event gives people the chance to safely dispose of expired and/or unwanted medications.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 1:03 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the East Hills Shopping Center, it was time for the first of this year's Drug Take Back days.

The event spreads awareness of the importance of making sure people rid their homes of expired and or otherwise unwanted medications so they don't end up in the wrong hands.

The nationwide event is put on locally by the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force which reminds people they can always accept unwanted prescription drug at the Law Enforcement Center downtown.

Another event is scheduled for the fall. 


