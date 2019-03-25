Clear

Drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested six people during drug bust operations Friday.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 9:12 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 9:16 AM

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.)— The Chillicothe Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested five people during a drug bust operation Friday.

According to Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples, officers started a drug investigation in the 300 block of Clay Street in Chillicothe. When officers arrived, found drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on a parole warrant. 

On Friday night according to Maples, officers arrested three individuals for drug distribution and two individuals for drug possession, while finding approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

The five arrested individuals were transported to the Daviess DeKalb County Jail. 

Officed also worked with the children's division to get a minor out of the residence. 

The Chillicothe Police Department worked alongside the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
For the new workweek, the weather will be quiet but a cool start with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events