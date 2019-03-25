Drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Chillicothe

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.)— The Chillicothe Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested five people during a drug bust operation Friday.
According to Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples, officers started a drug investigation in the 300 block of Clay Street in Chillicothe. When officers arrived, found drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on a parole warrant.
On Friday night according to Maples, officers arrested three individuals for drug distribution and two individuals for drug possession, while finding approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The five arrested individuals were transported to the Daviess DeKalb County Jail.
Officed also worked with the children's division to get a minor out of the residence.
The Chillicothe Police Department worked alongside the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
