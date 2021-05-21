Drug use spike in St. Joseph causes concern in neighboring communities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The unsettling trend of opioid use in st. Joseph has other area departments assesing their approach to fight drug use in their communities.

In andrew county, local sheriff's deputies tell us they're not seeing the rising trend in drug use like buchanan county is, but given the close proximity they say it's something they want to keep a close eye on.

"It is a concern for us," Capt. Josh Smith, chief deputy, Andrew Co. Sheriff's Dept. said. "We've got some very proactive officers and I think that really helps in keeping [opiods] out of the hands of other people so that's a very good thing."

Sheriff's deputies said they've responded to five overdose calls in the county so fat this year, they responded to a total of 15 last year.