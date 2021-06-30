Clear
Drunk driver taken into custody after overnight crash

The car was speeding westbound on Mitchell Ave. when it lost control. There were no injuries.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:49 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police took one person into custody following a case of driving under the influence early Wednesday morning.

St. Joseph police said a car was speeding westbound in the 2700 block of Mitchell Ave., when it lost control struck a fire hydrant, then ricocheted off the side of a nearby church building before coming to rest in the middle of someone's front lawn.
Police said that driver was taken into custody, they remind drivers about the dangers of driving drunk as we approach the holiday weekend.

"This is pretty much the end result every time somebody drunk gets behind the wheel," Steve McClintick, SJPD said. "Luckily there weren't very many motorists or pedestrians out on the street or coming through that intersection at the time."

No one, including the driver, was seriously hurt in the crash. Police said he will be facing multiple citations.

Missouri American Water said water service to homes in the immediate area were likely impacted.

