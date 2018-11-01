Dryer explosion causes fire

(St. Joseph,MO) No injuries were reported after an explosion at ICM Biofuels Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to an explosion inside a dryer at a property located at 2811 S. 11th Street around 6 am.

According to Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins there were employees inside the plant at the time of the explosion, but no one was injured.

“The employees were sheltered inside on the far section of the building, they were safe over there,” Jenkins said.

Fire crews shut down a portion of 11th street for several hours while crews were out investigating. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the incident is under investigation with the St. Joseph Fire Department.

“It’s still closed up. The temperatures have been contained and as they go down, we will leave it closed up for awhile and they will be able to do an investigation,” Jenkins said.