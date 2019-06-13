Dryer fire damages house Thursday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire at a home Thursday morning has displaced one family and the fire department says there were no injuries reported.
The fire happening on the 1500 block of N. 15th St. around 1 a.m. early Thursday morning.
The fire department says the fire started from a dryer in the home. A single family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
