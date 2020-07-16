Due to a power issue, KQTV is currently off the air

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday morning a power outage at the KQ2 station caused the network to go off the air on KQTV and Antenna TV.
The proper people have been contacted and we are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Thursday morning a power outage at the KQ2 station caused the network to go off the air on KQTV and Antenna TV.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday morning a power outage at the KQ2 station caused the network to go off the air on KQTV and Antenna TV.
The proper people have been contacted and we are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.