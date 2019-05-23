EMS week honors first responders

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) In its 45th year, National EMT Week honors all those who perform emergency medical services. For Buchanan county EMS this week is extra special,

"We’re there to help and we’re going to do everything we can in order to make you feel better." Drew King, EMT Buchanan Co. EMS said.

King said what makes this job so rewarding is being a calming presence in a time of peril.

"To be that calm voice, that warm hand, and that helping touch," King added. "That’s one of the greatest rewards in EMS."

Paramedic Joe Pike, who's been with Buchanan Co. EMS for 22-years said he found his way to the occupation thanks to a thirst for knowledge.

"I got in it because I joined a volunteer fire department," Pike said. "I just wanted to know more information."

Pike said he gained the knowledge and skills needed by learning little by little every step of the way. He said he picked up first aid CPR while working with the fire department, then took EMT and paramedic classes.

Now as a licensed paramedic Pike says the learning doesn’t stop.

"We continue to learn here often." He said.

EMS staff say the job isn’t for everyone, but for those who’ve signed up for the role of ems say they have a special bond.

"It's a job that’s very unique and its a job that can be thankless," King said. "When we get this week together and remind our staff that what they do is so important and we so appreciate everything they do, it’s just a fun week for us to be able to do that."