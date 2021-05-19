Clear
END OF AN ERA: St. Joseph Stockyards closes after more than a century

The Stockyards first opened in 1887.

Posted: May 19, 2021 11:17 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday marked the end of an era in St. Joseph as the St. Joseph Stockyards held it's last auction after being sold.

"It’s a big deal," James Hudgens, cattle buyer said. "It’s a big deal for all of us."

Owners said a variety of factors forced them to make the tough decision to sell the Stockyards after 134 years in business. 

Regulars said because its been in business for so long, it’s become a staple for generations.

Folks have been coming here since they were little kids," Hudgens said. "It’s just a family deal."

While the day was about looking back, some were looking forward. Plans are in place to restore another stockyards operation in Maryville. .

Still, the St. Joseph Stockyards is a local icon in the agricultural community of Northwest Missouri.

"This is a big part of this community," Hudgens said. "That’s why St. Joe was here."

while there are smaller auctions in small towns around the region, farmers and stockyards employees said it’s the people that they’ll miss the most.

"We’re losing not just history, but a viable part of a farming community." Greg Boos, auctioneer, St. Joseph Stockyards said. 


