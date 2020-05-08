ER's seeing a drop in non-COVID patients due to fear of contracting the virus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the COVID-19 crisis continues, some emergency rooms acorss the country are seeing a drop in patients, but it's not because emergencies aren't happening.

“Emergency room visits in general have been weighed down and we think that’s because people have been avoiding the ER because they’re worried about COVID-19 which we don’t think it’s a good thing,”said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Doctors believe frears of coronavirus are likely keeping patients from calling 911.

“We’re concerned about the people who are at home, who are not coming to the hospital because they’re afraid they’re going to get COVID-19,”said Dr. Steven Stites, University of Kansas Health System.

Across the nation, ER volumes are down 40-50 percent as reported by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Doctors are emphasizing the dangers of putting off signs of a serious health emergency like a heart attack or stroke.

“One thing we try to stress as we’re opening up is that there are risks to deferring care as well, whether it’s going to the ER or going to your pediatrician,”said Dr. Williams.

Medical professionals said the longer a person waits to visit the ER, the higher the risk.

“I did have to take care of some really sick patients this weekend and I’m almost sure almost half of them, had they come sooner and not had this fear, we wouldn’t have had to go through the extraordinary lengths we did to try to preserve life,”said Dr. David Lisbon, KU Department of Emergency Medicine.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said regular hospital visits have also decreased during the pandemic.

“We usually see about 5,000-5,500 patient visits or within our health system for amateur visits a day. We went down to 1,200-1,500 at one point, or a thousand. That’s a hug drop,”said Dr. Stites.

As hospitals are said to be separating COVID-19 patients from non-COVID-19 patients, doctors said there's no reason to be afraid.

“You’re safe when you come here. We really believe that. I think you’re safer today than you were a month ago or two months ago because we’ve worked so hard at those infection control,”said Dr. Stites.

Dr. Williams expects emergency room to go up as people get back into their normal routine.