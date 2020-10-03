Clear
ESPN: Newton tests positive for COVID-19 per sources, league postpones Patriots-Chiefs game

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine," the Patriots said in a statement Saturday. "Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19."

In a statement, the NFL said Sunday's scheduled game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to "positive COVID-19 tests on both teams." A source told Schefter that "Tuesday is more likely."

Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive according to NFL Media.

