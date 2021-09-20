ESSER FUNDS: A look at St. Joseph School District’s allocation of $39.31 Million

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A finance committee met Monday to go over the St. Joseph School District’s books including how the administration is spending millions in federal emergency relief funds.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER funds, have helped school districts nationwide stay afloat during the pandemic. St. Joseph Public Schools are no different.

The item was placed on the agenda after Kenneth Reeder, a board of education and committee finance member, asked for a detailed accounting of the district’s ESSER funds during a previous board meeting. Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, Dr. Gabe Edgar, said he was happy to help provide the information to the public in hopes that it would help dispel myths and misinformation about how the district is spending its federal relief funds.

“I think it will go a long way to help us to be honest with you so people will stop asking those questions or stop saying things that aren’t true in regards to what you are spending it on,” Edgar said.

Here’s what Edgar, and his staff, supplied to the committee Monday:

ESSER I (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund)

WHEN: Spring 2020

AMOUNT: $2.7 million

USE: More than half was spent on teacher and tutoring salaries. The district also spent about $64,000 on masks and cleaning supplies. The rest was spent on technology and course support for teachers.

DETAILED BREAKDOWN: $2,699,684.39 Total

Item Allocated Paid VA Teacher Salary $1,373,575.21 $1,373,575.21 Tutoring Salary $43,928.58 $43,928.58 VA Course Development Salary $244,993.12 $244,993.12 VA Techology Set Up $77,480.76 $77,480.76 Teacher Devices $894,200.00 $894,200.00 ESOL Supplies $510.48 $510.48 Nursing Supplies - Masks $6,164.24 $6,164.24 Cleaning Supplies - Bus $58,832.00 $58,832.00 Total Spent $2,699,684.39

ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund)

WHEN: December 2020

AMOUNT: $11.37 million (Prior ESSER allocations must be spent first)

USE: The District plans to spend about $300,000 on the clinic at Carden Park. However, less than $50,000 has been paid so far. Plus, the District has allocated about $300,000 on services, technology, and supplies for the Early Learning Center. But the big-ticket item for ESSER II funds is the second phase of HVAC replacements and upgrades at St. Joseph Schools. The District has put aside $10.7 million for HVAC.

DETAILED BREAKDOWN: $11,373,645.00 Total

(As of August 31, 2021)

Item Allocated Paid Clinic At Carden Park 21-22 $298,799.00 $49,800.00 Early Learning Center Purchased Services $79,000.00 $161.25 Early Learning Center Tech Supplies $112,796.00 $13,168.39 Early Learning Center Supplies $90,000.00 $9,604.24 HVAC Phase II $10,793,050.00 $3,733,667.48 $7,567,243.64

ESSER III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund)

WHEN: March 2021

AMOUNT: $25.24 million (Prior ESSER allocations must be spent first)

USE: No ESSER III funds have been spent yet. But the district plans to spend $20 of the $25 million on HVAC upgrades and replacements. The other $5 million will be split between teacher support, salaries, and an additional site for the Early Learning Center. About $2.5 million will go towards a new program, Close the Gap, which will resemble a discontinued district tutoring program. At least 20 percent of the ESSER III funds must be used to address pandemic learning loss. With the new program, SJSD will have fulfilled the learning loss requirement.

DETAILED BREAKDOWN: $25,240,309.00 TOTAL

(As of August 31, 2021)