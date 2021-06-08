Clear
Eagle Communications to host job fair

Those attending are asked to park in the southwest parking lot of the East Hills Shopping Center and enter the mail through the Charming Charlie's doors.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 2:38 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Eagle Communications is hosting its first-ever Midland Empire Job Fair on June 9. It will be located at East Hills Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staff say over 20 businesses will be in attendance, some looking to hire on the spot. 

"Of course the circumstances are kind of warranted. There's a lot of companies hurting right now because they are looking for employees," said Rhabecca Boerkircher, an Account Executive of Eagle Communications. "And with the employment benefits changing, we thought this would be a good time not only for people seeking jobs but also for businesses that are looking for employees."

BlueScope, MLS Logistics, Bradken, Clarios, Clipper, Daily's, Eagle Radio, easterseals Midwest, Express Employment Professionals, Insteel Industries, InterSeric, Kawasaki, Missouri Department of Mental Health, St. Jo Frontier Casino, The Ride: St. Joseph Transit, Tyson, Ventura Foods and Walmart will be in attendance. 

For more information, click here

