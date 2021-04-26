Eagle Scout project provides free urns for local veterans

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) In his final steps of acheiving his Eagle Scout, Luke Sarsany had the perfect project in mind.

After meeting with the local American Legion, Post 287, Luke was able to start building wooden urns for veterans who were unable to afford a proper burial.

"At the very first night I came there, there were immediately veterans who wanted to donate, wanted to help out," said Sarsany. They said 'hey, I'll come over, whatever you need.' And that was very nice to see alot of them.”

The first step was to raise money for the project to buy the tools. Luke's father, Jason, said they raised about $2,000 which was more than enough that they needed, and about half of the money was donated back to the Legion after the project was complete.

"Whenever I went to their district meeting I presented to them and they were people who were very impressed. People who came up to stories with me about their friends who've died and had to be put in one of these," said the Eagle Scout. Luke and his father both said that was a very powerful moment, and knew the project would be a success.

The sophomore at Savannah High School had help from his fellow scouts, his family, and members of the Legion to get the project completed.

"He did an excellent job," said Mark Brock, a member of Sons of the American Legion. Mark Brock said he helped Luke with the basic designs of the wooden urn, and enjoyed helping the Eagle Scout take this on. "I enjoyed it, he soaked up everything I told him. He's a very upstanding young man."

Luke presented his 20 wooden urns to the American Legion, Post 287 earlier this April. Mike Hummer of the Legion said this project was nothing but a success. "It's going to effect the American Legion statewide," said Hummer, the Commander at Post 287. "For the veterans that need this opportunity to be entered in these urns. It's just very impactful."

Hummer added that another member, Mike Walters is looking to find a home for each urn. "Well we are storing the urns here as a medium until one of our members, that's a funeral director, he will come and take them to his funeral home and store them long-term, and then he'll get the word out to other funeral directors, that if there is a need for them, he has the resources and is able to ship them to him."

Shortly after completing the project, Luke Sarsany officially became an Eagle Scout. "Being in the moment in the moment and seeing all of these people really happy and engaged just to help out and build these urns, was really heart-warming," said Sarsany.