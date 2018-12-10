Early cases of the flu being reported at St. Joseph schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) is already reporting confirmed cases of flu and flu-like symptoms.

SJSD says that these cases are about a month early and that last year, flu cases were mostly reported after the holiday break.

Maria Burnham, Coordinator of Health Services at SJSD, says that students have reported to school nurses that they are feeling fatigued, nauseous, or have a headache. In some cases, the students had a fever and were sent home.

Nationwide, flu season can begin as early as October so the early reports of the flu in the schools is not a huge concern but does have officials on alert especially since last year's flu season was so active.

"It was very serious last year and I'd like to see the numbers down this year compared to last year but we do have the potential to see high numbers again," Burnham said. "You just never know with the flu."

While student attedance is a prioritiy for school officials, Burnham says that the health of both the students and faculty is just as important. She recommends that if a student is running a fever of over 100 degrees, feeling nauseous, vomiting, or experiencing diarrhea, in addition to any other symptoms like sore throat, headache, or fatigue that the student stays home from school.

If you believe that your child may have the flu, you are urged to contact their pediatrician for the next steps.

Burnham also reminds people to get their flu shots. It is not too late to get protected from the flu and she urges anyone who is old enough and healthy enough to get the flu shot in the coming days.