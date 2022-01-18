Early childhood center closures due to COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Alongwith the St. Joseph School District closing on Tuesday and Wednesday due to short staffing and COVID-19 protocols, the Community Action Partnership Head Start Programs had to close almost all of their classroom doors on Tuesday.

CAP announced Monday on Facebook the closure would take place, saying "Several Head Start Classrooms and Centers will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, 1/18/22) due to COVID exposures. Staff have been contacting families for which services are canceled."

The Head Start program covers eight facilities in Andrew County, Buchanan County, Clinton County and DeKalb County.

The program director Ashley Phillips said while some classrooms remained open today, most classrooms were closed.

"Really the closures aren't because of staffing or not having enough staff," said Phillips, the Early Childhood Director for CAP. "It really is because of the COVID positive results. So every closure at this point except for one room is due to positive COVID tests."

The program has nearly 100 staff members consisting of teachers, cooks, bus-drivers and others. Subs and administrators help out when needed.

Phillips said she does not like to have to make the decision to close the classrooms. She and the staff know how important it is to give the children a place to learn while their parents are working.

"Us really having the capacity to stay open and do what we can is really a priority," said Phillips. "We spend a lot of time trying to figure out what we can do to make it happen. Unfortunately, there are times we can't make it happen. Right now is one of those times."

A majority of the classrooms will re-open on Wednesday.

For questions about your child's classroom or center, call (816) 233-8281.