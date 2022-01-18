Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Early childhood center closures due to COVID-19

CAP announced Monday on Facebook the closure would take place, saying "Several Head Start Classrooms and Centers will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, 1/18/22) due to COVID exposures. Staff have been contacting families for which services are canceled."

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 5:10 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2022 5:42 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Alongwith the St. Joseph School District closing on Tuesday and Wednesday due to short staffing and COVID-19 protocols, the Community Action Partnership Head Start Programs had to close almost all of their classroom doors on Tuesday.

CAP announced Monday on Facebook the closure would take place, saying "Several Head Start Classrooms and Centers will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, 1/18/22) due to COVID exposures. Staff have been contacting families for which services are canceled."

The Head Start program covers eight facilities in Andrew County, Buchanan County, Clinton County and DeKalb County.

The program director Ashley Phillips said while some classrooms remained open today, most classrooms were closed. 

"Really the closures aren't because of staffing or not having enough staff," said Phillips, the Early Childhood Director for CAP. "It really is because of the COVID positive results. So every closure at this point except for one room is due to positive COVID tests."

The program has nearly 100 staff members consisting of teachers, cooks, bus-drivers and others. Subs and administrators help out when needed.

Phillips said she does not like to have to make the decision to close the classrooms. She and the staff know how important it is to give the children a place to learn while their parents are working.

"Us really having the capacity to stay open and do what we can is really a priority," said Phillips. "We spend a lot of time trying to figure out what we can do to make it happen. Unfortunately, there are times we can't make it happen. Right now is one of those times."

A majority of the classrooms will re-open on Wednesday. 

For questions about your child's classroom or center, call (816) 233-8281.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through and the winds will pick up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories