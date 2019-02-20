Clear
Early morning Wednesday fire burns through home

Fire crews rushed to a massive fire early Wednesday morning at home on North 3rd Street in St. Joseph.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 5:00 AM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 5:05 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews rushed to a massive fire early Wednesday morning at home on North 3rd Street in St. Joseph. 

Multiple crews are on the scene.

House started to collapse from structural fire damage around 5:00 am. 

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
