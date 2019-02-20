(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews rushed to a massive fire early Wednesday morning at home on North 3rd Street in St. Joseph.
Multiple crews are on the scene.
House started to collapse from structural fire damage around 5:00 am.
Stay with KQ2 on Facebook and Twitter for updates as we follow this situation.
Related Content
- Early morning Wednesday fire burns through home
- Early Morning Fire Destroys Mobile Home
- Early morning fire destroys northside home
- Home hit multiple times by gunfire early Wednesday morning
- Midtown Fire Burns Through Garage, Damages Homes
- SJFD Battles Early Morning House Fire
- Vacant House Damaged in Early Morning Fire
- Firefighters Investigate Early Morning Garage Fire
- SJPD saves man from burning home
- Driver killed in early morning crash identified
Scroll for more content...