Early morning fire destroys home, no injuries reported

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a home on St. Joseph's north side.

Fire crews were called to a home on the 1400 block of N. 3rd St. around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a single family home engulfed in flames.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, all occupants that lived in the home were not inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross was brought to the scene to assist the family displaced by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation. The cause has not yet been determined.