Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Early morning fire destroys home, no injuries reported

A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a home on St. Joseph's north side.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a home on St. Joseph's north side.

Fire crews were called to a home on the 1400 block of N. 3rd St. around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a single family home engulfed in flames.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, all occupants that lived in the home were not inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross was brought to the scene to assist the family displaced by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation. The cause has not yet been determined.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 20°
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events