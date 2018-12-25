(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire destroyed a home on the 5200 block of Savannah Road in St. Joseph Tuesday morning.
According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 6:15 a.m. The fire was contained to a single home and it appeared the fire began inside the home.
There was no one inside at the time of the fire and no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire department believes the house is a total loss.
Related Content
- Early morning fire destroys northside home
- Early Morning Fire Destroys Mobile Home
- Fire Destroys Trailer Home
- Fire Destroys Home on 17th and Lafayette
- Saturday Afternoon Fire Destroys Trailer Home
- Fire Destroys Downtown Business
- Midtown fire destroys garage
- Fire destroys vacant house
- SJFD Battles Early Morning House Fire
- Vacant House Damaged in Early Morning Fire
Scroll for more content...