Early morning fire destroys northside home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire destroyed a home on the 5200 block of Savannah Road in St. Joseph Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 6:15 a.m. The fire was contained to a single home and it appeared the fire began inside the home.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department believes the house is a total loss.