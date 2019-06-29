Early morning fire destroys vacant structure

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Fire crews said a vacant building was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning.

Officials said the department responded to the structure fire call on the 500 block of Kemper Street around 3:55 a.m.

The department confirmed the home was vacant, and no injuries were reported. The roof of the structure collapsed, causing the structure to be completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The St. Joseph Fire Department is still investigating.