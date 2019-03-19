Clear
Early morning fire injures two in St. Joseph

A garage fire early Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 12:54 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 2:03 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The fire taking place on 2300 block of S. 12th St. at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care in a personal vehicle. One person sustaining burns and the other smoke inhalation.

The garage was completely destroyed. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

