(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A garage fire early Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital in St. Joseph.
The fire taking place on 2300 block of S. 12th St. at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care in a personal vehicle. One person sustaining burns and the other smoke inhalation.
The garage was completely destroyed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Related Content
- Early morning fire injures two in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Man Dies in Early Morning Crash
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- St. Joseph Kmart closing early Sunday due to snow storm
- Fire destroys house in midtown St. Joseph
- Fire destroys home in south St. Joseph
- Crews battle fire in midtown St. Joseph
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- Early Morning Fire Destroys Mobile Home
Scroll for more content...