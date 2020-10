(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 4500 block of Rock Springs Rd. around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A fire inspector on scene said the house was fully engulfed upon arrival.

The inspector added that the owners of the house had recently moved away, and were not home at the time of the fire, however a cat that was still in the home did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.