Early reports show Buchanan County voter turnout topping 15 percent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 15 percent of Buchanan County voters have cast ballots by Tuesday afternoon.

Based on early voting returns, about 8,125 people had cast ballots in Buchanan County for the election as of 3:00 p.m.

The clerk’s office reports 15.7 percent of registered voters had cast a ballot at one of the 23 precincts by Tuesday afternoon.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey predicted about 25% of the 51,655 registered voters would turn out.

The polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.