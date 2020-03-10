Clear

Early reports show Buchanan County voters in no rush to vote in the presidential primary

Countywide, voter participation is a fraction of what it was in the 2016 presidential primary.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County voters may be excited for the Presidential Election this year, but you wouldn’t know it based on early voting returns Tuesday.

About 6,320 people had cast ballots in Buchanan County for the Presidential Primary Election as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to afternoon reports.

The clerk’s office reports less than 12.4 percent of registered voters had cast a ballot at one of the 23 precincts by Tuesday afternoon.

Democratic and Republican voters have only the presidential preference primary to decide.

For Republicans, that is mainly a show of support for incumbent President Donald Trump, who is sure to beat GOP challengers for the nomination by a large margin.

Democrats will choose between one of several candidates on the ballot but only former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has a shot at the party nomination.

The Democratic ballot will still include Former Hedge Fund Executive Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg even though they dropped out of the race before Missouri’s Election Tuesday.

Countywide, 51,062 are registered to vote for the presidential primary.

Compared to primary voting in the last presidential election year, 2016, voter turnout is low.

But a better comparison for this year’s turnout maybe 2012 when former President Barack Obama was up for re-election. Nationwide, contested presidential parties for both major political parties historically have a higher turnout.

Here’s information about voter turnout in presidential primary elections since 2000.


Presidential Primary Preference: Buchanan County

Year2016 Results2012 Results2008 Results2004 Results2000 Results

Registered Voter Turnout

*Substituted information

 Turnout: 19,035/49,408 (38.53%)

Turnout: data not listed

7,006/53,227 (13.16%)

*Capital Improvement turnout

Turnout: 18,784/50,035 (37.54%)

Turnout: data not listed

Turnout: 9,780/total not listed

Party Turnout & Top Candidate votes

Republican: 11,266

  • Donald Trump: 4,691
  • Ted Cruz: 3,879

Democrats: 7,732

  • Bernie Sanders: 4,148
  • Hillary Clinton: 3,443

Republican: 4,288

  • Mitt Romney: 1339
  • Rick Santorum: 1750

Democrats: 2,245

  • Barack Obama: 1,643

Republican: 6,949

  • Mitt Romney: 2,216
  • John McCain: 2,194

Democrats: 11,745

  • Barack Obama: 4,427
  • Hillary Clinton: 6,689
 Republican: 4,219
  • George W. Bush: 3,886

Democrats: 11,749

  • John Kerry: 5,643
  • John Edwards 2,271

Republican: 

  • George W. Bush 3,203
  • John McCain 2,307

Democrats: 

  • Bill Bradley: 1,104
  • Al Gore 2,488

