Afternoon returns show Buchanan County motivated to vote in the Nov. 3 election

Buchanan County voters were motivated to vote in the Presidential election and do it early, according to reports Tuesday.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 4:48 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County voters were motivated to vote in the Presidential election and do it early, according to afternoon returns Tuesday.

About 30,080 people had voted in Buchanan County for the Presidential Election as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to afternoon reports.

In addition to who should run the country and state, Missourians must decide who should represent them in Jefferson City and Washington, D.C.

The clerk’s office reported more than 56.4 percent of registered voters had voted by mail, absentee, or in-person at one of the 23 precincts Tuesday afternoon.

For county turnout in this presidential election to eclipse 2016, more than 69% of voters would need to vote. Statewide and in Buchanan County voter registration is up from 2016. According to the Secretary of State’s office, 4,336,034 Missourians are registered to vote in the Nov. 3 election. Buchanan County represents 53,287 of those registered voters.

This year’s turnout was destined to be difficult to predict compared to previous presidential elections. Right now voter turnout appears to be on track to hit a record high but it could an illusion.

What we do know is that a record number of Missourians voted prior to Nov. 3 either by absentee or mail-in ballot. In Buchanan County, at least 13% of registered voters, or 7,050, had already voted by Friday, Oct. 30.

Buchanan County Clerk, Mary Baack-Garvey predicts voter turnout to hit 85% of registered voters.

Here’s information about voter turnout in presidential primary elections since 2000.

*Source: Buchanan County clerk's office
Presidential Election: Buchanan County
2016 2012 2008 2004 2000

Registered Voter Turnout

 36,230/52,059 (69.59%) 35,449/55,100 (64.34%) 39,479/51,254 (77.03%) 38,218/50,663 (75.44%) 35,003/Total not listed

Votes by Candidate for President

REP: Donald Trump 21,320

DEM: Hillary Clinton 12,013

REP: Mitt Romney 18,660

DEM: Barack Obama 15,594

REP: John McCain 19,110

DEM: Barack Obama 19,164

REP: George W. Bush 19,812

DEM: John Kerry 17,799

REP: George W. Bush 16,423

DEM: Al Gore 17,085

Votes by Candidate for Governor

REP: Eric Greitens 18,714

DEM: Chris Koster 15,628

REP: Dave Spence 13,810

DEM: Jeremiah Nixon 19,685

REP: Kenny Hulshof 14,442

DEM: Jay Nixon 23,151

REP: Matt Blunt 18,967

DEM: Claire McCaskill 18,317

REP: Jim Talent 15,602

DEM: Bob Holden 17,998

