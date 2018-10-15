Plants should survive early October snow

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- Many people across the northwest Missouri area woke up Monday morning to snow on the ground.

Trace amounts of snow fell across the area. The snow didn't stick to the roads but it did stick to plants, trees and grassy surfaces.

Lots of trees and plants with leaves still on them were bent due to the weight. No reports of down trees were reported though.

Craig Hayes, of Earl May in St. Joseph, said this shouldn't be a major concern to worry about this early.

"An early frost or early snow, doesn't really do a whole lot because ground temperatures are still warm, so it comes in and goes away early on," Hayes said. "Your shrubs are very flexible and have seen this weather more than we have. It will start sending them into a quicker domancy state for winter, which is ok."

Even though there's no snow in the forecast for Monday night, temperatures are once again expected to go down to near freezing—in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Hayes wants to remind people to either bring in any senstive plants or cover them up to protect them from any frost that could develop overnight.